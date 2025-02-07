The Surrey History Centre on Goldsworth Road will host an open day on Saturday, 8 March
The event offers an opportunity to explore the fascinating collections, resources and behind-the-scenes work that bring Surrey's history to life.
Whether you are a history enthusiast or simply curious about the centre’s work, the open day has something for everyone: enjoy a wide array of Surrey gems, including maps, photographs, letters and archaeological finds.
A highlight will be behind-the-scenes tours, where visitors can discover the six miles of shelving in its strongrooms, housing documents dating to the 12th century and more.
Tours are scheduled throughout the day and cost £5 per person. Pre-booking is essential for the tours as spaces are limited.
Additionally, there will be two free talks and various family activities throughout the day. No reservations are needed.
At 12pm – Aladdin's Cave: Some Major Family and Estate Archives in Surrey History Centre.
Journey through some of Surrey History Centre's leading family and estate collections, discussing the extraordinary histories behind them, the sheer luck that they survived at all and highlighting some unexpected riches they contain.
At 12:45pm – Making Archives Matter
Discover how Surrey History Centre is constantly exploring ways to make archives and history relevant and accessible to people in new and imaginative ways.
Councillor Denise Turner-Stewart, Surrey County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for customer and communities, said: “The open day is a fantastic opportunity for residents to delve into the rich history of our county.
“The centre's collections and resources are invaluable, and the staff's dedication to sharing our heritage truly commendable. More people need to know about this facility and the wonderful opportunities it offers for researching family history. I encourage everyone to visit."
For more information and to book a place on the tours, visit the Surrey History Centre website at www.surreycc.gov.uk