Woking Borough Council is encouraging people to help two local schools deliver environmental projects.
By signing up to Surrey Environment Partnership’s Rethink Waste scheme, residents can complete fun, easy online activities that help reduce waste and earn points that they can donate to participating schools.
At the end of each month, between January and March 2025, the two schools with the most points will take home a share of £1,000 that they’ll use to fund an environmental project.
The schools taking part in Woking and their projects are:
- Beaufort Primary School – build a hedgehog haven
- Knaphill School – buy indoor and outdoor plants
So far, nearly 11,000 households in Surrey have signed up to take part in Rethink Waste.