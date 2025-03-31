More than £10,000 has been raised for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care at a gig in Woking.
The News & Mail reported last week that the Wild Wood Garden Party, held at the Fiery Bird music venue in Goldsworth Road, had raised some £8,000 for the charity, but that figure has since climbed beyond £10,000.
On the night, a guitar signed by Woking’s Modfather, Paul Weller, sold for £750 at an auction. Now, Sam Molnar, who organised the gig last month, has confirmed that the night raised £10,678.60.
The money raised equates to running the entire hospice inpatient unit for around 30 hours.
Sam said: “We are absolutely blown away by people’s generosity for the event. If you attended the gig, contributed a prize or donated money, we are really grateful.”
Guests were entertained with memories of The Jam on tour with a question and answer session with Steve “Tufty” Carver and Dan Jennings, host of the Paul Weller Fan Podcast.
Singer Cian Downing and The Jam’d kept the crowds going too and there was an auction and a raffle with plenty of prizes on offer.
Pete Steadman, a lifelong fan of The Jam and a former Bisley resident, said: “What a great night for a great cause. Well done to Sam and all concerned for your dedication to the hospice and what a great venue – a brilliant band and support too.”
A busy year of fundraising continues for the hospice, which is based in Goldsworth Park.
There is still time to sign up a team for the Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, 8 June at Goldsworth Park Lake in Woking, or you can Go Grab Life with a 4km walk at the Horsley Estate in East Horsley on Sunday, 29 June.
For more information about events and fundraising, visit wsbh.org.uk.