ST ANDREW’S Church on Goldsworth Park has completed the automation of both the main entrance doors and the doors into the community cafe, which also provide access to other areas of the building.
The work was carried out thanks to a Biffa Award grant of some £28,000.
Patrick Coad, community and youth worker at St Andrew’s, said: “These developments, which have improved access to our building in many ways, would not have been possible without funding from Biffa Award.
“They have opened up the premises to many more from the community we serve.
“Everyone who uses the building over very many years to come will be grateful for the Biffa Award fund’s generosity.”
St Andrew’s Church is at the heart of the Goldsworth Park community and has always welcomed everyone: in addition to church services, it hosts many activities for the wider community, including a cafe, baby and toddler groups, “seniors” lunches, live music events, Christmas markets and the first repair cafe in Woking.
It has managed several projects to improve accessibility to its premises and facilities for the disabled.
The toilets were redeveloped and now provide superior accessibility and facilities for disabled visitors, and last year the lift to the first floor of the building was comprehensively refurbished after more than 30 years of use.
Rachel Maidment, the Biffa Award grants manager, said: “It is crucial we continue to invest in buildings which are at the heart of local communities, ensuring spaces like St Andrew’s Church are accessible and inclusive for all to enjoy.”
Since 1997, Biffa Award has given more than £189million to thousands of worthwhile community and environmental projects.