Golfers dug deep into their pockets to ensure that more than £6,000 was raised at the Woking District Rotary’s recent charity golf day.
Both the raffle held on the day and the auction over dinner generated the largest amounts ever for the Rotary’s golf day, enabling a bumper donation to the Surrey Women’s Support Centre in Woking.
Club president Roger Gratwick said: “We were blown away by the generosity of our golfers this year. They made the day so special for this charity, which does such good work locally.”
The Women’s Support Centre is based in Woking High Street and supports women who are dealing with abuse, discrimination, trauma, homelessness, or financial difficulties, and those navigating the criminal justice system.
Rotary’s annual golf day has been run for many years at West Byfleet Golf Club, and this year attracted 68 golfers. The best three scores out of the four in each team counted towards the team’s total Stableford points.
The Barney David Cup, for the overall winning team, went this year to a team of West Byfleet members called KCFS with 128 points. Best overall player, on 42 points, and winning the Bob Cherrett Memorial Trophy, was Tony Pittas of Mitcham Putters.
Kelly Kennedy, chief operating officer of the charity’s parent organisation Catalyst, highlighted the work of the charity to golfers over dinner, and commented: “We are so grateful to Woking District Rotary for nominating us as their chosen charity for this event.
“The money raised will make a huge difference to our work in Woking.”
The Rotary Club of Woking District was founded in 1976 and has around 40 members. Since its inception it has raised more than £800,000. Approximately 75% of funds raised are distributed to organisations and charities in the Woking area with the remaining 25% used to fund worthwhile charitable projects abroad.