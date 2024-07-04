If you’re just joining us then good morning. If not, then you’ll definitely know the word of the night.
And that word is bloodbath.
Labour are closing in on victory and look set to gain a huge majority but we’re still waiting for the results of the Farnham & Bordon and East Hampshire counts at the time of writing (4.51am).
Jeremy Hunt has edged a very close battle with Paul Follows to win the Godalming and Ash seat.
The Herald and Post team have been up all night and we’re still going.
Your reporters are Marcus McQuilton (Farnham & Bordon), Michelle Monaghan (Godalming & Ash), Paul Ferguson (East Hampshire) and Paul Coates (Winchester).