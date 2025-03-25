ArtHouse Galleries, with the assistance of Victoria Place and Woking Borough Council, will reopen in Wolsey Walk tomorrow (Friday) after being temporarily closed since mid-February. The popular venue in Wolsey Walk has developed a reputation as a place to meet local artists and buy their work.
One positive of the closure is that it has given the gallery the opportunity to recruit new artists to add to work already available from resident artists.
By selling work directly from artist to customer, with no commission, the gallery aims to bring affordable original paintings, ceramics, wood and glass into the home.
Current artists Louise Rowe, Hannah Bruce and Jane Schofield feature landscapes and the natural world, whilst fans of vividly coloured wildlife can buy one of 150 rainbow animal pictures by Raph Thomas.
Rory Thomas, Georgi Morrison and Kate Winskill all find inspiration in the human form though in very different styles, from pop art through photographic realism to abstraction.
Sophie Knight Crowe produces jewel-like miniatures and original acrylics of famous musicians painted on vinyl records. Alongside Sophie’s work are turned wood bowls by Austin Steer, stained glass panels from Hunky Dory Designs and fused glass from Marianne Matthews, and there is a range of ceramics from Richard Moonstreet, Wendy Hamilton and Jeanette Clements.
Travel photographer Tracy Florance returns with work from around the globe.
ArtHouse Galleries welcome Chris Wright, a talented painter who can also frame canvases for customers who prefer the finished look.
New artists are completed by Elaine Coles, who studied ceramics but has recently moved into paintings; Natasha Bradley, who also teaches belly dancing but in the gallery will keep her focus on creating pop-inspired artworks featuring song lyrics; and Kate Keaveney, who uses paint, wax and mixed media to create colourful abstracts.
ArtHouse Galleries will be open 10.30am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and Sundays from 11am-5pm.