A Woking museum is celebrating the award of funding for a project to develop its oral history archive.
The Hockey Museum (THM), at 13 High Street, has received £2,000 from the Chapman Charitable Trust, which supports efforts to increase accessibility in the arts.
This sum is enhanced by the David Prosser Media Fund, a restricted fund of annual donations to the museum made in memory of former Wales and Great Britain captain David Prosser by his GB teammates from the 1966 Australia tour.
David’s career away from hockey was the inspiration behind this support. It facilitates a small but reliable income that THM uses to progress film and digital media projects.
The residual project cost has been met by donations from the Friends of The Hockey Museum, whose collective support THM could not do without.
THM's curator, Shane Smith said: “The Hockey Museum is grateful to the trustees of Chapman Charitable Trust for recognising the cultural value of this project. Also, to regular donors to the David Prosser Media Fund for their generous, ongoing annual support.
“The collective support for this project enables THM to continue to innovate and push the boundaries of digital accessibility.
“THM has long punched above the weight of its small staff team. This is in no small part down to the enthusiasm and skills of our volunteer cohort and the generosity of our supporters.”
Oral history is the collection and study of audio or video recordings of interviews with people who have personal knowledge of past events. THM’s programme of oral interviewing captures the lived experiences of hockey’s stars and innovators in their own words.
The project will increase online accessibility of the museum’s archive of oral history interviews, collectively named in memory of journalist and photographer Peter Savage.
For further details about the museum’s collections, library, archives and opening hours, visit hockeymuseum.org