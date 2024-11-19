Westfield Primary School opened its doors to its pupils and the local community on 7 November for its annual open evening.
Huge fun was had by all who attended. The children loved coming back to school at night and showing the many visitors the exciting learning opportunities they have every day at Westfield.
The school was full of laughter and chatter as the children demonstrated learning activities such as golf, yoga, Second World War-inspired painting and poetry, singing and playing Boom Whackers!
Children and adults battled it out online with the quiz game Blooket and also tested their times-table knowledge against each other.
In addition, Zoolab visited the school with an array of exotic amphibians, reptiles and insects which the children and visitors were able to hold, if they were brave enough!
Everyone was delighted that Woking mayor, Cllr Louise Morales, attended the event. She greatly enjoyed her time at the school and was even persuaded to hold the visiting snake!
Head teacher Mrs Karyn Hing said: “This is really an event for the whole community and it was wonderful to bring everyone together in this way.
“It was a joy to see so many past pupils taking the opportunity to return to their primary school again. “
Children and visitors alike commented on the wonderful atmosphere and the great time they had, had at the event.
As the school points out, this is an annual event, so why not make a note in your diary for next year? They are confident this is one not to be missed!