A MESSAGE in street safety for children and young adults is being held at a free event at the Woking Sportsbox on Thursday evening.
Sponsored by the Woking Asian Business Forum, it is part of the national youth anti-violence campaign that is touring the country and is currently based at Guildford Cathedral where its thought-provoking centrepiece, the 27-ft tall Knife Angel sculpture, is on display.
Dean Coady, from www.urbanpuresolutions.com, will deliver his ‘Street-strong, Street-safe’ training – an introduction to issues such as county lines and child criminal exploitation, and how it can affect young people.
A former Parachute Regiment soldier and highly decorated police officer, Dean has delivered safeguarding training to more than 65,000 individuals across the country.
This training, for those aged 11 years and over, aims to help young people make more informed decisions about responding to some very real threats, risk and vulnerabilities. It will also share some effective physical safety drills for extraction from dangerous situations.
The Wednesday night session will include a special guest, the WBO European super-welterweight champion Hamza.
The event at the venue in Egley Road starts at 6.30pm. Although free, booking is essential via Guildford Cathedral box office at www.guildford-cathedral.org.
For details of more events connected to the Knife Angel tour, visit https://www.guildford-cathedral.org/events/knife-angel/knife-angel-diary-of-events