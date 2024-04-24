Mick was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2013 which has an average life expectancy of 10 months. He was given an OBE for his outstanding work creating several charities. But the Cancer and Pisces trust was his calling as Mick’s love for fishing inspired him to write a memoir that shared the same name as the charity. He also delayed his first biopsy for a day on the river and he invited his surgeons to join him on a fishing trip.