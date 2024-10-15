Surrey’s young people have spoken on the crime and policing priorities that impact them most at a forum in Woking.
It was funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Surrey. Safety at night-time, healthy safe relationships, sexual exploitation, trust in the police and anti-social behaviour are among the key issues for young people living in the county, a poll of around 1,500 people has revealed.
The results were revealed by members of the Surrey Youth Commission at a wide-ranging forum held in September.
Attendees at the Big Conversation Conference included officers from both Surrey Police and British Transport Police, Surrey’s Deputy PCC Ellie Vesey-Thompson, and representatives from a range of key agencies, local authorities and charities.
Ellie and PCC Lisa Townsend chose to fund the Youth Commission in order to help put youth voice at the heart of policing.
Applications for the third year of the Youth Commission, which is organised and administered by Leaders Unlocked, are now being accepted. All applications must be received by November 22.
Ellie, who opened and closed the conference, said: “Our brilliant Youth Commission members have provided us all an invaluable snapshot into the thoughts and feelings of young people in Surrey.
“Their priorities help us to better understand issues that matter most to them and their peers, from age groups who I know often feel as if their opinions go unheard.
“I want to thank every single Youth Commissioner, as well as everyone who shared their thoughts and priorities.
“They should be incredibly proud of the work they have achieved with their carefully-considered recommendations for policing, for our office, and for all of us working to support children and young people. I am certainly proud of them.”
A report on the latest recommendations from the Youth Commission will be available during winter.