The LGBTQ+ organisation will be based on Egham High Street later in the year. The previous Hub was vacated earlier this year as a result of structural issues with the building.
A public consultation for LGBTQ+ residents in Surrey was held about what they wanted from a local LGBTQ+ venue. It was completed by more people in Runnymede than elsewhere in the county.
Alongside recent census data showing that Runnymede had the highest proportion of LGBTQ+ people in Surrey.
Chief Executive Charlie Watts said: “Pride Hub has demonstrated a real need for LGBTQ+ safe spaces in Surrey.
“We are taking everything we created in Woking, and cranking it up a notch with Egham. We are very grateful for the support and encouragement we have received from local councillors.
“We are really looking forward to reopening Pride Hub in Egham.”
Four Runnymede Borough Council Co-Leaders commented: “We’re pleased to welcome Pride in Surrey to Runnymede.
“One of our central missions is to create an environment locally which supports both the health and wellbeing of our community; having the Pride hub team choose to come here demonstrates we’re on the right track.”
It is set to open in autumn following Pride in Surrey’s 5th anniversary event in Guildford.