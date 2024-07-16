Belmont School near Dorking is set to open as an independent school for neurodiverse children and young people.
The former private school was put up for sale for £7 million in March after closing at the end of last year.
Cavendish Education, an independent provider for neurodiverse schools, will add the site to its portfolio of 15 other schools across England. Cavendish Education provides independent day and boarding schools and colleges for students between five and 21.
CEO Simon Coles said: “Our family of schools is dedicated to celebrating and nurturing neurodiverse students who think and learn differently.
“The demand for more schools like ours is growing, and we are excited to open a specialist independent provision here.
“Meaning we can do more for even more young people who may have previously struggled in the mainstream system but could thrive with a different approach.”
Restoration and renovation work will take place on some of the buildings and areas of the site, ensuring the facilities meet the specific needs of students.
The site includes 14 buildings used as teaching and boarding accommodation, dining hall, theatre, sports hall, early years centre, headmaster’s house, as well as various outbuildings.
The school grounds extend to more than 44-acres and includes two hard surfaced playing areas, playing fields, formal gardens, woodland, as well as outdoor tennis courts and a heated outdoor swimming pool.
Mr Coles added: “Alongside our academic curriculum we will offer enrichment in sports, technology, the arts, and outdoor education.
“With such excellent facilities here already, we’re incredibly excited to start preparations and look forward to opening our doors to pupils in the near future.”
Another Cavendish Education school in Kent, Ripplevale School and College for six to 25 year olds, charges between £3,450 to £6,050 per term.