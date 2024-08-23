A FOOTBALL tournament and family fun day has raised more than £3,500 for the Royal Marsden Hospital where a six-year-old Old Woking boy is being treated for stomach cancer.
The event was organised by the family of Cain Critcher who is receiving chemotherapy for neuroblastoma after it was diagnosed in March.
It was held at Meadow Sports in Loop Road, with six teams from the under-nines competing for the Critcher Cup.
There was an auction run by a professional auctioneer with signed shirts, a ball and other football memorabilia and gift vouchers donated by local businesses. There were stalls, a petting farm, food and drink, inflatables, Irish dancing, a raffle, balloons for sale, and a disco.
It was organised by Cain’s mum’s cousins Kim Marlow and Joanne Brazil whose son Tommy plays for the Meadow Sports under-eights and got the club involved.
Joanne said the event was intended to bring the local community together in support of Cain and to lift the family.
Saj Hussain, the Surrey County Council chairman and councillor for Knaphill and Goldsworth West gave a speech.
The event raised £8,387, £3,535 of which was given to the Royal Marsden hospital and the rest used to set up a trust fund for Cain and pay for a Christmas holiday for him and his extended family at Seal Bay in Selsey, West Sussex.
Joanne said Cain has had to have long periods at the hospital in London, including having to have blood transfusions.
“It has had a big impact on the family. Cain’s mum Shaney stays at the hospital with him and dad Andy stays at home with the other children.
“The team at the Royal Marsden Hospital have worked hard every day for Cain and his battle against this awful disease. They have been fantastic,” she said.