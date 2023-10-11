New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Soya Korean & Japanese Restaurant, at 5 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Roosters Piri Grill & Desserts, at 37 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey was given a score of four on September 5.
It means that of Woking's 168 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 124 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.