New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Mazzy Bees Soft Play at 5 - 6 Parfitt Waysheerwaterwokingsurrey; rated on October 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The London Stone at 5 - 7 Chobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 12
• Rated 5: The Sovereigns Public House at The Sovereigns Public Houseguildford Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 12