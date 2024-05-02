New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Bulgogi Korean Restaurant at Bulgogi54 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 27
• Rated 3: So's Chinese Kitchen at 1 White Rose Lanewokingsurrey; rated on March 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 1: The Olive Tree Pub & Dining Room at The Olive Tree Public Housesutton Green Roadsutton Greenguildfordsurrey; rated on March 27
• Rated 1: The Plough Inn - Thai Dee at The Plough Public House50 Cheapsidehorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 27