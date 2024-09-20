New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jeitta Lebanese Restaurant, at Jeitta9 - 11 Church Pathwokingsurrey was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 16.
And Cake Box, at Cake Box65 Commercial Waywokingsurrey was given a score of four on August 15.
It means that of Woking's 171 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 118 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.