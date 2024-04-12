New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bacaro at Bacaro5 Harland House44 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on April 3
• Rated 5: Fireaway Pizza at 2 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 0: Sultan Kebab at 3 The Terracehigh Streetold Wokingwokingsurrey; rated on March 7
It means that of Woking's 164 similar establishments with ratings, 116 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.