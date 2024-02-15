In a packed St John’s Church in St John’s village, the audience was captivated with solo performances from the Young Musician competitors as well as the other outstanding award winners including: Junior Musicians of the Year (Winifred Allam and Yash Saran); Most Promising Young Singer of the Year (Emily Hallett); Most Promising Young Actor Award (Hannah Wood); Chamber Music Award (Hanhan and Alex Qu); Most Memorable Performance of the Year (Jack and Darcey Dwyer); and Best Choral Performance of the Festival (The Semper Fidelis Singers).