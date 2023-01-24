A WOKING-based fitness group will be holding a dance workout on Tuesday (31 January) in aid of Your Sanctuary, a local charity supporting survivors of domestic abuse.
Squat2Fit, founded by Kim Valente, will stage the workout at St. Dunstan’s Catholic Church, Woking, at 9.15am, and will run a further session on Thursday 9 February at 9.30am at St. Hugh of Lincoln church hall, Knaphill. There will be cake and coffee available afterwards.
Donations are welcomed and all proceeds are in aid of Your Sanctuary.
Squat2Fit will also enter a group in the Surrey Half Marathon, which begins and ends at Woking Park, on 12 March.
“We would like to invite as many people as possible to join us, and you will benefit from our group discount code,” Kim said.
To learn more about the work of Your Sanctuary or to donate, visit www.yoursanctuary.org.uk and use the Support Us tab for a series of options.
The charity’s helpline is 01483 776822, available 9am to 9pm seven days a week. In an emergency, call 999.