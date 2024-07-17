Local voluntary and community groups have until the end of the month to express an interest in taking over running of the council’s community assets.
The process allows the council to transfer its community centres and sports pavilions to voluntary and community groups to run them for the benefit for local residents. Organisations have until Wednesday, July 31 to express their interest.
The transfers are designed to enable the council to make essential budget savings and focus its resources on delivering core statutory services and help retain important local facilities for community use.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker said: “We want to ensure that all interested groups have an opportunity to register their interest in taking on these facilities.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for organisations to grow and serve their local community so please give as much information as you can. We want to know what your vision is for the asset and what you will offer residents.”
Expressions of interests will be reviewed by a panel in August. Successful applicants will then be issued with an information pack about the asset and asked to submit a full business case covering their plans for its future running.