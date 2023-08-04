BRIAN BYSOUTH, one of the most successful British film-poster designers in history, offered 75 lots of his original artwork and signed posters in a dedicated auction at Ewbank’s – with impressive results.
The sale – The Artwork of Movie Poster Designer Brian Bysouth – took place at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on July 7.
Bysouth worked on designs for the James Bond franchise and Hollywood blockbusters including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Prizzi’s Honor, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, The Emerald Forest, The Bounty and Highlander.
He also created artwork to promote video releases for hit television series such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: The Next Generation.
He retired in 2002 but, now aged 86, he still paints occasionally.
The London-born artist completed his National Service after attending Willesden School of Art on a scholarship.
Back in civvy street, he decided to make his living as a commercial artist and joined the Downtons agency.
There he designed his first poster, for the film Tiger Bay (1959), starring John Mills, before going on to work on the James Bond franchise, including the first two films – Dr. No (1962) and From Russia With Love (1963).
Bysouth’s involvement with Bond was to continue for decades, including as a freelancer from the 1970s.
Films sporting Bysouth artwork include For Your Eyes Only (1981) and The Living Daylights (1987).
The last Bond poster he worked on was for The World Is Not Enough (1999).
His non-film work included designing adverts for the launch of Capital Radio and a brewery.
Alastair McCrea, head of entertainment memorabilia at Ewbank’s, said: “Brian Bysouth is a legend among his fellow artists, as well as film fans.
“Much of his work is iconic, highly decorative and perfect for any collector’s wall. For him to have offered original artwork as well is very exciting.”
Bidders agreed, taking his original artwork for the 1994 film The Shadow way past its estimate of between £500 and £800. It went for £4,680.
Original painted artwork for the science-fiction comedy horror film Class of Nuke ’Em High (1986), a 57cm x 82cm signed gouache on board showing school kids next to a nuclear reactor, was sold with a letter of authenticity and took £2,600.
Artwork for Wombling Free (1977) sold for £780. And artwork for the 1962 film The Fast Lady sold for £650.
