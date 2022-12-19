ST DUNSTAN’S Catholic Church in Woking has raised more than £5,400 for charity at its Christmas Fair.
The event returned after two years’ absence because of COVID with a friendly and joyful gathering of the St Dunstan’s community, which showed tremendous generosity to raise so much for worthy causes.
Lara Pereira organised the event with support from numerous parishioners who willingly gave their time.
Canon Rob Esdaile, recently appointed parish priest, said: “I only arrived in Woking in September so everything here is new to me.
“Two things really impressed me about the parish Christmas Fair: first, the organisers told me that it’s not a fundraiser for the parish but a way of helping those in need around us.
“A third of the money went to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal; a third went to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s winter hardship fund to help some of the poorest families in our nation; and the remainder went to The Lighthouse to support its many initiatives in Woking town centre.
“The other thing which struck me was the cheerful and dedicated way in which everyone just got on with it. It made it such a warm community event and a great beginning to our preparations for Christmas. I feel very blessed to be working here.”