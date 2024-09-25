Closing Bagshot’s recycling centre would be a “bitter blow” that would lead to an increase fly-tipping and traffic as people are forced to drive longer distances to dispose of their waste, opponents have said.
Surrey County Council (SCC) is recommending the closure of the Community Recycling Centre claiming it is difficult to access, unmodernised and too small to be upgraded – so it cannot be made fit for the future.
The site accounts for about two per cent of the county’s recycling centre production and has suffered from repeated incidences of antisocial behaviour. The closure has not yet been formally confirmed and a four-week consultation has been launched.
Residents are being asked about the impact of the closure and what alternative arrangements they would like to see – such as longer opening hours at the four nearest recycling centres.
Opponents, including ward councillor Richard Wilson and the leader of Surrey Heath Borough Council, have called on Surrey not to go ahead with the plans saying it would be catastrophic for the area.
Cllr Richard Wilson, (Liberal Democrats: Bagshot) said: “The plan to close the Swift Lane Recycling Centre will come as a bitter blow to residents in Windlesham, Bagshot and beyond.
“The county council is suggesting people will drive to the other side of Camberley to dispose of waste. The roads here are already congested and there are already queues at the Camberley Recycling Centre.
“Tradespeople working in our area will have to spend much more time in their working day to take rubbish over to Camberley.
“It won’t come up in the council’s survey but this closure will inevitably lead to an increase in fly-tipping in the countryside nearby.”
The matter was also raised during leader’s question time at the September 18, full meeting of Surrey Heath Borough Council.
Cllr Macdonald said: “We are all aware that the Bagshot site is not optimal but the removal of it will cause substantially longer journeys and extra emissions in that process.
“We are working strongly to have this decision reversed, because I genuinely think it’s already a decision that’s already been made, they will just tinker around the edges.”
Natalie Bramhall, SCC’s cabinet member for property, waste and infrastructure urged people to take part in the consultation to ensure we can capture their feedback.
She said: “We have a comprehensive network of Community Recycling Centres across the county and there are four alternatives…within 10 miles of Bagshot, with the closest being Camberley, approximately six miles away.
“These sites are modern, safe and all on one level, with no need to climb steps to tip waste. These sites allow access to vans and trailers, and accept more types of waste.
“Some sites offer additional services such as a paint reuse shop at Guildford CRC and a reuse shop at Woking CRC. I encourage the local community to share their views which will help inform the cabinet decision later in 2024.”
The consultation runs to Friday, October 11.