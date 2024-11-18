But concerns have been raised that alternative support has not been communicated with families using the FSP. Anxiety over whether the support would immediately stop, no transferring of support case notes, or even be forced to go to the back of the line and reapply for help – does not seem to have been communicated with families. At the time of writing, families can still apply for the scheme, and SCC has not publicised if the support will end by March 31, 2025.