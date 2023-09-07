The popular Farnham Pilgrim Marathon returns for the 14th time this coming Sunday (September 10). Places are filling up fast so any runners who want to take part should sign up as soon as possible.
The marathon and half-marathon start from the Sands Village Recreation ground, with the marathon starting at 9am and the half-marathon at 9.30am.
The beautiful course goes through spectacular countryside between Farnham and Guildford, with a few very challenging hills to test even the best runners. Refreshments are provided along the route, which is signposted and marshalled by a set of enthusiastic and friendly people.
Many local organisations will benefit as a result of the money raised by the marathon. Two charities, in particular, have been selected this year.
Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a very important charity helping to keepthose affected safe (for example alerting them to a smoke alarm) and helping to relieve their loneliness and isolation.
The second charity being supported is the Simon Trust, helpng support a centre caring for young adults in Surrey suffering from autism and complex needs.
Several local organisations have supported the event, including Farnham Town Council, Winkworth, Back to Action and South East Water.
The latest news is available at the Farnham Pilgrim Facebook page. For last minute bookings register to take part go towww.farnhampilgrim.org.uk
To find out more about Farnham Weyside Rotary Club, the organisers of the event, see the website www.farnhamweyside.org.uk and Facebook.