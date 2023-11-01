Farnham Town Council has received an incredible 200 stall applications to trade at the Farnham Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10.
Last year’s market attracted more than 150 stalls – making it one of the largest Christmas markets in the South East.
The market will this year stretch from Castle Street and The Borough through to the Bush Hotel and Ivy Lane Club.
Farnham’s closed-road West Street markets will also return monthly next year, between March and November, a meeting of the town council heard last Thursday.