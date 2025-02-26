Farnham is frequently recognised as one of the best places to live in Surrey and the UK, often appearing in "best towns" lists.
However, the same cannot be said for its neighbour Aldershot, located just over the Hampshire border, which was recently labelled “Britain’s worst town to live in” by The Sunday Times.
Additionally, Rushmoor, the borough that encompasses Aldershot and Farnborough, was recently ranked as the worst district to live in.
Historically, Farnham was the larger and more established town, while Aldershot remained relatively unknown until the British army moved in during 1850s.
Within a decade, Aldershot’s population surged by 16,000, surpassing Farnham’s. Since then, both towns have grown significantly, although Aldershot has maintained a larger population.
The reason for the stark contrast between the two towns is not entirely clear, but locals have theories.
Many attribute Aldershot’s struggles to the army’s presence and subsequent decline.
Some believe the town thrived when the military base was at its peak, with businesses and services catering to soldiers. However, as the army's presence diminished, the town faced economic challenges.
Although redevelopment projects were promised, and some delivered like the Westgate retail area, tangible benefits have yet to materialise.
The differences between Farnham and Aldershot are reflected in statistics. In 2023, Farnham recorded an average of 49 crimes per 1,000 people, while Aldershot's crime rate was more than double at 126 per 1,000.
House prices also highlight the disparity - properties in Farnham often exceed £600,000, while in Aldershot, the average price is just over £300,000.
Despite these contrasts, the two towns are linked by the Blackwater River and the areas of Weybourne, Badshot Lea, and Heath End, where residents from both sides mix, blurring the divide.
This is evident in the local pub scene. In Weybourne Road, two pubs - the Duke of York in Aldershot and The Running Stream in Farnham - sit near the border, attracting a mix of locals from both towns.
Caroline Edmond-Mack, owner of The Running Stream, challenged Aldershot’s negative reputation.
She said: “I can’t agree with the fact people say Aldershot is the worst place to live in England. You have good places and bad in all towns and both towns are getting big renovations, such as the white elephant of Farnham’s Brightwells Yard.
“We get residents from both in our pub and yes some people in Farnham are known for being stuck up.”
Just across the border, near the Aldershot sign, staff at The Duke of York offer a similar perspective.
Lisa Hatwell, an Aldershot local and new team member at the pub, said: “Farnham is a bit more high-end than Aldershot but hopefully with the new development going on it will close the gap.
“I have lived in Aldershot a long time and it has changed a lot for the better. To call Aldershot the worst town in the UK is over-exaggerating but it has it bad areas, don’t get me wrong.”
While Farnham and Aldershot have long been defined by their differences, shared spaces like these pubs reveal a more nuanced reality - one where the two towns, despite their reputations, remain connected by history, geography, and community.