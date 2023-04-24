FAMILIES flocked to Merrist Wood College at the weekend, to enjoy the Fleecy Frolics lambing event.
Visitors watched sheep shearing demonstrations and got to stroke various animals, as part of the annual showcase to see this season’s new additions at the college’s farm.
The annual public lambing event is a celebration of nature and countryside crafts. As well as plenty of stalls selling local artisan products and produce, this year’s visitors were able to experience a range of activities such as tractor rides, tree climbing, face painting, pony rides, countryside craft activities, and horse drawn trailer rides.
Visitors could also interact with some of the college’s other residents in the Animal Management Centre including rabbits, snakes, leopard geckos, bearded dragons, hedgehogs, guinea pigs and hamsters – as well as being able to tour the tropical and desert biomes within the centre where the unit’s giant tortoises, tropical birds and marmosets were on display.
Laura Asbridge, Commercial Director at Merrist Wood College said: “Fleecy Frolics is an excellent showcase of what our fantastic college has to offer, as well as providing an invaluable experience for our student helpers, who were, as always, a credit to the college.
“A huge amount of work behind the scenes takes place for this event to happen, and so I must thank our incredible team here at Merrist Wood for all their hard work in creating such a fantastic weekend.
“Merrist Wood is an intrinsic part of the local community and it’s great to be able to welcome the public onto the campus for this fun family event to see all the amazing things we have here.”