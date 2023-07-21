SIR Jackie Stewart was an honoured guest at Brooklands Museum to mark the publication of The Story of the Tyrrell Racing Organisation, written by Richard Jenkins and published by Evro Publishing.
Fresh from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Sir Jackie was part of an impressive gathering for the celebration of Tyrrell’s Formula One history.
Former drivers, who included Martin Brundle and Eddie Cheever alongside Sir Jackie, were joined by mechanics, designers and other staff from Tyrrell to rekindle memories of a remarkable racing team.
From modest beginnings in the late 1950s, running Formula Junior cars from the family woodshed in Surrey, Ken Tyrrell’s team entered Formula One in 1968.
Initially running the works Matra cars for Sir Jackie, Tyrrell became a constructor in its own right from 1971. Outstanding drivers on its roster included Sir Jackie, Jody Scheckter, Brundle, Jean Alesi and many more.
Tyrrell won the World Drivers’ Championship in 1969, 1971 and 1973 and a constructors’ championship.
The team continued under Ken Tyrrell’s management until 1997.
Tyrrell’s legacy continues in Formula One today as the Mercedes F1 team, which is Tyrrell’s descendant through various sales and rebrandings via BAR, Honda and Brawn GP.
Sir Jackie, whose three drivers’ championships coincided with Tyrrell’s greatest days, spoke of his regard for the Tyrrell mechanics and their key role in his success in conversation with Mr Jenkins.