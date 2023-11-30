RHS Garden Wisley is again hosting Glow, a glorious opportunity to see the famous grounds by night, until January 2.
Glow 2023 lets visitors admire the garden in all its breathtaking beauty as amazing illuminations light the way along a pre-set trail taking you on a wondrous journey.
Seize the chance to wander the enchanting route around the garden and see some of Wisley’s iconic sights in a new and dazzling light.
There is time to pick up a treat from the village square, which may be a wise move on a chilly night, before heading to Seven Acres to see the illuminated wicker alliums, globes and arches.
The Glasshouse is filled with light and fun with a Christmas beach theme, and, outside, the Glasshouse Lake sparkles with disco balls in a spectacular sound and light show.
Rock Garden and Oakwood will be aglow, while the Alpine Meadow becomes a fabulous “field of fire” as it rises atmospherically up the slope.
Enjoy the Wisteria Walk lit in a haze of purple, before the grand finale of fire and water at the Laboratory.
Glow is open from 4pm to 9pm, with last entry to the garden at 7.30pm.
All visitors including members, guests of members, carers and under 5s require a pre-booked Glow ticket. You may arrive at any time during your booked time slot and can stay as long as you like within opening times.
For RHS members, prices are: adult (or family guest) £10.45, child (5–16) £5.25. Children under five are free.
RHS members enjoy reduced prices as their membership package already covers garden entry.
Non-member prices are: adult £19.95 (£10.45 ticket + £9.50 entry), child (5–16) £12.95 (£5.25 ticket + £7.70 entry). Children under 5 are free.
There is no Glow event from December 24 to 26.
During Glow the shuttle bus to Wisley from Woking railway station will run later in the evening. Buses leave Woking at 30 minutes past the hour from 3.30 and return on the hour from RHS Wisley until 9pm. The journey takes about 20 minutes.