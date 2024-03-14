The creators of Wallace & Gromit are coming to Woking’s Nova Cinema during the Easter holidays for a cracking family-friendly model-making event.
Between April 13 and 14 attendees aged six upwards can learn from an expert model maker who has worked on Aardman Animations’ best-loved productions.
The clay-making event will teach you how to make Wallace & Gromit characters such as Feathers McGraw and Gromit, and you can take home your creations.
There will also be a double bill viewing of Wallace & Gromit adventures The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave.
Aardman Animations said: “This unique event promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship that brings Wallace & Gromit to life.”
The films run at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm and cost £5. The clay-making sessions are at 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm and cost £12.50.