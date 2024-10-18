An exclusive Surrey school that charges up to £21,000 a year has had its plans to create places for an extra 180 pupils dashed over traffic and child safety fears.
Hoe Bridge School in Old Woking had hoped to build a new two-storey senior school on green belt land to allow it to offer education through to GCSEs.
Its plan had been recommended by Woking Borough Council officers after Surrey Highways accepted new access routes that would mitigate traffic problems along Old Woking Road and nearby ancient lanes.
Councillors at the October 15 planning committee saw things differently and voted to refuse the plans. Saying it would have a disproportionately negative impact on nearby properties, and that its proposed new entrance would be out of keeping with the surrounding area.
The school comprises two sections, a pre-prep for pupils aged two to seven and prep for pupils aged seven to 13. The expansion would have allowed children to complete education through to GCSEs.
There were 27 letters of objection with issues focused primarily on traffic. Objecting to the plans was the Rose Wood Residents’ Association.
Their speaker said: “I am sorry to report the growing anger around this development in the community. As residents we have a unique insight to the character of the roads affected by this development. They are unsafe.”
He highlighted the tragic death of Derek Abbott who was involved in an incident near White Rose Lane, as well as a string of problems and “many many’ near misses with school kids.
He added: “This road is a county lane and dates back to the 15th century. It is narrow, full of blind corners, it floods and cars swerve around pedestrians as there is an incomplete pavement.
“We must protect our kids before there are more accidents and god forbid one involves a child.”
Chris Webster, the school’s head said they had worked with a team of experienced planners to ensure the development would benefit the environment.
The matter came down to whether councillors felt the school’s efforts to expand, and the knock on benefits to the town such as more jobs and better community facilities should be supported or whether the problems on the roads were too much to overcome.
Councillor Ian Johnson (Liberal Democrat, Mount Hermon) said: “The school needs what it needs and the question is whether kids can get there or not and local people around there can be safe in that happening.”
Cllr Rob Leach (Liberal Democrat, St Johns) sided on the safety side of the coin. He said: “Although highways don’t object it is doing nothing to improve the safety of this area, and I honestly can’t see how a child crossing that road at that new area is safe.”
Cllr Daryl Jordan (Independent, Byfleet and West Byfleet) who put forward the motion to refuse the plans, added: “I’m not entirely happy with the entrance at all.”
The decision to refuse the plans was voted through by five councillors to two.