There is a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces this Sunday, the Met Office has warned.
A period of rain and snow falling on frozen surfaces could lead to icy conditions throughout Sunday morning and early afternoon.
The Met Office has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for ice, valid in Surrey and Hampshire from 3am to 2pm on Sunday.
People are warned to expect some travel disruption and icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
A Met Office spokesman said: "Widespread frozen surfaces ahead of a band of rain, sleet and snow, pushing northeast across the UK though Sunday, leads to a risk of icy conditions through the morning and early afternoon, before conditions turning much milder from the west.
"Any sleet or snow, at least to low levels, will likely only last an hour or two, before turning readily to rain, but this still onto frozen surfaces for a time.
"Temporary accumulations of 1-2cm to lower levels, and perhaps locally 3-5cm across the Welsh mountains, with any snow starting to melt readily from late morning.
"As this will melt rapidly, snowmelt may briefly add to the ice risk. In addition to the ice and snow risk, strong winds are expected, mainly over higher ground."