Snow and ice could cause disruption across Surrey and Hampshire as an Arctic blast hits this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for the South East as temperatures are set to drop below freezing overnight on Friday, reaching -2°C (28F) overnight in some places.
Snow is forecast on Saturday (January 4) evening for southern England, Wales, the Midlands, and Northern Ireland.
The Met Office has warned that transport networks may face disruptions, including road closures and delays.
Drivers are advised to stay informed about traffic updates and exercise caution, especially on untreated roads.
With the risk of power cuts, households are advised to prepare for potential electricity disruptions.
It’s recommended to stock up on torches, batteries, and a mobile phone power bank, particularly for those in the affected areas.
On Sunday, temperatures will rise, possible reaching to 13°C (55F) in the South East region.