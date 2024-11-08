The University of Surrey has been granted approval to build a solar farm on green belt land in the county.
The project, being developed in collaboration with SSE Energy Solutions, aims to supply about a third of the university’s electricity requirements.
The facility will occupy a 43-hectare site to the west of Blackwell Farm, Hogs Back.
The plan received the green light from the Guildford Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday.
Will Davies, the university's chief operating officer, claimed the facility would crucial for both the university and the broader Surrey community.
He said it would help the university meet its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, while also enhancing its financial stability and energy security in light of the recent energy price volatility.
Mr Davies also highlighted that the initiative would contribute to Surrey's renewable energy generation, boosting the county’s capacity by 13 percent.
The solar farm is part of a larger sustainability strategy that includes adding solar panels to university rooftops and car parks, alongside other energy efficiency measures.
While the proposal won support from the university's students' union, it faced opposition from about 100 local residents and 15 other groups.