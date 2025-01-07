A yellow warning has been issued for snow tomorrow (Wednesday, January 7) in the South East region. It follows a weekend of both snow and rain that caused extensive flooding across Surrey and Hampshire.
The Met Office has warned that the snow may cause significant travel disruption, especially on the roads due to accidents or vehicles becoming stranded. Motorists are advised to check ahead and plan their journeys and only drive if absolutely necessary.
If you do have to drive, be prepared for the weather conditions and check your car before setting off. Make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, most likely in upland areas. People should also keep some candles and torches handy as there is a possibility of power cuts and other services, such as phone coverage.
Snowfall could range between 2 to 5 cm and gather across a wide area and 10 cm over higher ground, especially over east or northeast-facing slopes. Rain or sleet is more likely near coasts.
As the skies clear and the weather system moves on during the evening, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces.