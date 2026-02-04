Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A chance to lead brings support from all sides, confirming others hoped you’d take charge. Keep spirits high and everything flows smoothly. Renewed energy around the 17th boosts progress, while heightened intuition guides your next steps. Trust inner whispers pointing you toward a confident, purposeful path forward.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Emotional moments on the 14th highlight what truly matters. Despite an older relative’s doubts, trust your judgement. Give time generously to those who need it and you’ll feel the reward. Staying loyal to loved ones and listening to intuition helps strengthen bonds and brings a warm sense of reassurance.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Loving connections offer a welcome escape, so enjoy quality moments with your favourite people. Nurturing relationships brings daily uplift far beyond Valentine’s Day. Joining forces with others leads to shared successes and plenty of fun. Keep thoughts bright and look for teamwork that inspires you toward more meaningful goals.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Address minor issues early to prevent them escalating. Your enthusiasm for helping others keeps harmony strong, and your ability to guide a group toward shared aims proves invaluable. Just ensure no one takes advantage of kindness. Using support wisely helps everyone progress with balance, clarity and refreshed motivation.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Your generous nature needs firmer boundaries, especially with workplace tensions rising. A senior colleague’s mood calls for calm handling, so take your time with tasks. A shift in pace around the 18th feels refreshing, helping you recommit enthusiastically to long-term aims and invest energy where it truly matters.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
New friendships brighten the week, and an offer on the 14th feels too appealing to refuse. Enjoy gatherings and share heartfelt thoughts with family. Travel plans tempt you, promising cultural insights and experiences you can’t gain any other way. These connections help broaden understanding and inspire thoughtful direction.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A nearly finished project gains a burst of creative momentum. You clearly see who belongs on your team and feel confident in your choices. Growing friendships strengthen as others recognise your reliability. If single, accept an invitation from someone eager to know you better—it may lead somewhere delightful.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Meaningful conversations require you to know your feelings before speaking. A stubborn colleague may unsettle you, but preparation brings confidence. Practising beforehand helps you stay grounded. A relative’s broken promise frustrates you, yet keeping calm eases tension. Thoughtful handling brings smoother outcomes and firmer emotional footing this week.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Feeling unusually sensitive, you need time to reflect before talking things through. Later conversations flow more gently, offering understanding and support as you shape upcoming decisions. Opening up eases worries, and by week’s end you feel ready to make constructive changes that bring balance, clarity and renewed optimism.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
New romantic possibilities appear on Valentine’s Day if you’re single, bringing hope for the future. Trust your instincts and don’t rush early stages. A friend’s comments around the 20th may shake your confidence, yet reflection reveals they misunderstood the situation. Your steady intuition ultimately guides you wisely.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Set ambitious goals and you’ll overcome obstacles with ease. Fresh approaches handle persistent issues on the 15th, and others adopt your ideas gratefully. Your problem-solving shines, creating smoother systems. An invitation to travel over the weekend brings a refreshing adventure that lifts spirits and widens possibilities.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Focus on essential tasks and avoid unhelpful distractions. You work well within your trusted group and feel comfortable in your current role. Acting too quickly on the 19th risks complications, so pause and trust intuition. Important decisions require consultation, ensuring shared clarity and fewer avoidable missteps.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.