The Ambassadors Woking has launched its new Creative Learning Programme, led by Emily LaPlante. The announcement coincided with World Theatre Day and Creative Generation Day on March 27.
Emily said: “I’m thrilled to be launching Creative Learning in Woking as it’s a wonderful opportunity for The Ambassadors Woking to connect with local organisations, businesses and community groups.
“My vision for the programme is to grow into something which reflects and responds to community needs, as well as providing fun opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the arts.
“Watch this space for even more exciting local events and impactful projects!”
Emily joins ATG as the Creative Learning Producer for the Woking venues. She is a participatory arts practitioner with a Masters in Applied Theatre from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Originally from Virginia, USA, Emily has been in the UK for four years.
Creative Learning at The Ambassadors Woking throws open the doors to the world of theatre and the arts with workshops, talks, tours, courses and events. Schools, families, children, adults and community groups are welcomed in to learn, create, play and have fun.
Programmes have been created to inspire imagination and bring out passion for theatre and the arts. Whether you’re interested in performing, creating or the technical side, it gives a unique glimpse behind the scenes of one of the most exciting industries around.
The Creative Learning events, workshops, courses and experiences aim to inspire a diverse future workforce, audience and creative global community by engaging and empowering people of all abilities, ages, genders, races and socio-economic backgrounds.
The programme begins during May half-term with acting and devising workshops for ages 8 to 16 and an introduction to stage lighting for ages 12 to 18.
Introduction to Stage Lighting (ages 12-18), Tuesday 28 May (11am to 1pm, Rhoda McGaw): This workshop offers the chance to gain hands-on experience in the world of lighting for theatre. Led by an industry professional, it covers the practical and design elements of producing lighting for an exciting piece of theatre.
Devising Workshop (ages 8-12), Wednesday 29 May (10am to midday, Rhoda McGaw): Led by an industry professional, the session is designed to introduce devising through storytelling, inspiring creativity and building confidence.
Devising Workshop (ages 13-16), Wednesday 29 May (2pm to 4pm, Rhoda McGaw): This engaging workshop will help hone devising skills through lively games and exercises and help develop a deeper appreciation of the world of storytelling in performance.