Woking College hummed to the sounds of the 1950s with the sell-out performances of Cry Baby the Musical, the college’s annual musical production.
Based on the John Waters film of the same name, Cry Baby follows the story of Baltimore teenager Allison Vernon-Williams, a “good girl” who falls for Cry Baby, the leader of the Drape rebel gang from the other side of the tracks.
With a cast of 34 young actors and dancers and a live band, the production played to standing ovations each night.
The director was Claire Nevers, head of performing arts, with musical arrangement by Jack Davies and choreography by Millie Collyer. Claire congratulated the students on their dedication in putting on a professional-looking production after only 12 rehearsals.
Harmony Murray, who played Pepper Walker, said:“This has been a wonderful opportunity to gain confidence in my performance ability.
‘‘The teachers are the most supportive, kindest people ever. Their hard work, dedication and passion was reflected in each of our performances.”