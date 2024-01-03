A happy New Year to all – kicking off with a feast of jazz gigs.
Fleet Jazz kick off their lunchtime gigs today (Thursday, January 4) featuring alto saxophonist Allison Neale with a West Coast “cool jazz” set. Colin Oxley will be on guitar and Marianne Windham on bass. It’s at the Harlington Centre in the function room. Doors open 11.20am. The performance is midday to 1pm. £10 on the door.
On Sunday, January 7 there is a jazz jam at Waverley Abbey house, Farnham hosted by Jazz At The Abbey. The house band will be Jack Nokes on piano, Sam Parker on saxophone, Kirk Weber on drums and the afore mentioned Marianne Windham on double bass. It runs from 5pm to 8pm and all are welcome.
More jazz at Guildford Jazz on Wednesday, January 10 with a 1960s Soul Jazz theme. The early 1960s were a particularly good time for those who liked visceral, melodic and swinging jazz.
The show is a whistlestop journey through the amazing output of pianist Horace Silver and the hits of the great Adderley Brothers. The line-up includes Pete Long on saxophone, Ryan Quigley on trumpet and Sam Watts on piano. It takes place at Guildford Pavillion. Tickets at www.guildfordjazz.org.uk
Jazz at The Ivy Room have a special show on January 12 at Farnham Maltings called The Great British Gatsby Show. It features Tony Jacobs, his orchestra, singers and dancers. Tickets are available directly from the Farnham Maltings box office.
One Winter’s Night at The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford hosted by Gavin Thomas is on Saturday, January 13. This year’s line-up has Telephone Road, Dean Dyson, Martin Harley, Harry Baker, Velveteen Orchestra, Polly Gone Wrong, The 802, Backwood’s Creek and Noah Fenton. This annual event is donating all profits to Dementia UK. At time of press the last remaining tickets are on sale from the box office on 01483 440000.
A reminder that Oxfam Books and Music, Farnham have a piano in the shop and is being sold in a silent auction this month if you or someone you know is interested. The shop also has a soprano saxophone, a banjo, a ukulele and some guitars for sale.
Gig guide
(free entry and 8pm unless stated):
Today (Thursday)
Open Mic at The Good Intent, Petersfield
Tomorrow (Friday)
Alex Tan at Login Lounge, Camberley
Sunday, January 7
Sunday Brunch Jazz at Login Lounge, Camberley (1pm)
Tuesday, January 9
Julie’s Open Mic at the Village Inn, Sandhurst
Unplug The Wood at Lion Brewery, Ash
Open Mic at The Rowbarge, Guildford
Wednesday, January 10
GT Live Sessions at The Britannia, Guildford