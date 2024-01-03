One Winter’s Night at The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford hosted by Gavin Thomas is on Saturday, January 13. This year’s line-up has Telephone Road, Dean Dyson, Martin Harley, Harry Baker, Velveteen Orchestra, Polly Gone Wrong, The 802, Backwood’s Creek and Noah Fenton. This annual event is donating all profits to Dementia UK. At time of press the last remaining tickets are on sale from the box office on 01483 440000.