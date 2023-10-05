Woking Film Club has two presentations this month. On Thursday (October 12), the film is Three Colours: Blue (cert 15) starring Juliet Binoche as a woman who struggles to find a way to live her life after the death of her husband and child in a road accident.
This year is the 30th anniversary of the release of this iconic film, which will be shown in French with English subtitles.
On Thursday, October 26 the club will show Rams (cert 12),in which a decades-long feud between two Australian sheep-farming brothers comes to a head when disaster strikes their flocks.
The films will be shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane (GU22 0NN) on a wide screen and with surround sound. Performances begin promptly at 8pm.
There is normally a short film before the main feature and the show includes an interval when you can buy coffee or tea and homemade cakes. There are notes accompanying the film, and the opportunity to give reactions which are reported back at the next show.
For members it is £58 for the year, or non-members can pay £6 for one show. The full programme is on the club’s website at http://wncc.org.uk
Contact the club on [email protected] or come along on the night and enjoy a film in the company of like-minded people.