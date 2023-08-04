After the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage in 2024 with a brand new comedy mystery.
The hilarious whodunnit returns with a new story, new house, new suspects and lots of new bodies.
Woking gets the chance to crack the clues when the play, based on the classic Hasbro board game, visits the New Victoria Theatre next March, the second stop on a five-month UK tour.
The world premiere of Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter is at the Richmond Theatre on February 29 and the tour visits more than 20 venues across the UK.
With an original story set in the 60s, featuring The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, Professor Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, The Reverend Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White, Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter is a riotous spoof penned by Bafta award-winning TV writing duo, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, whose credits include Birds of a Feather and Dreamboats and Petticoats.
It is directed by Mark Bell, who also directed the original hit UK production of Cluedo, and the global phenomenon The Play That Goes Wrong.
As the bodies pile up and our colourful characters dart from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night, Cluedo 2 will keep you guessing right up to the finale and invites budding detectives of all ages to watch for the clues and unravel the secrets as they try to work out whodunnit – with what, and where!
Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter is at the New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday, March 5 to Saturday, March 9 2024. Performances are at 7.30pm each day with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.