Woking Film Club is showing two films in April, both set in America. The first is a Tom Cruise action sequel to Top Gun and the second is based on a real story set in the 1950s.
On Thursday April 11, the film is Top Gun: Maverick (cert PG-13). After 30 years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Showing on the club’s big screen and with surround sound.
Then on Thursday April 25 the club is showing Till (cert 12). In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have justice. An emotional film based on a true story set in Chicago and Mississippi.
The films are shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane (GU22 0NN) on a widescreen and with surround sound. The performance begins promptly at 8pm.
There is normally a short film before the main feature and the show includes an interval when you can buy coffee or tea and delicious homemade cakes. There are notes accompanying the film, and the opportunity to give reactions which are reported back at the next show.
Non-members can pay £6 as a guest for one show.
The full programme is on the club’s website at http://wncc.org.uk/.
Contact the club on [email protected], or come along on the night and enjoy a film in the company of like-minded people. The club looks forward to seeing you!
The Nova cinema in Woking also has a couple of dates for your diary.
Get ready for an exciting afternoon filled with laughter and fun at the Nova Suite's Kids Party Extravaganza. The party is on Tuesday 2 and Friday 5 April at 1.30pm.
For just £5 admission, children will have access to a whirlwind of games and activities, along with a mesmerising magic show. Tickets are only needed for children attending, but parents must stay for the whole event.