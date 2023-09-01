The multi Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I will be at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Tuesday, September 26 to Saturday, September 30.
Musical theatre star Annalene Beechey (The King and I UK and international tour, Marguerite, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera) will reprise the role of Anna Leonowens, joining Broadway star Brian Rivera (Lincoln Centre production and US Tour of The King and I, The Orphan of Zhao) who will play the King of Siam.
This lavish production is brought to the stage by a renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of talented performers and a full-scale orchestra.
The King and I is a timeless romance from the golden age of musicals, boasting one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance.
Set in 1860s Bangkok, it tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.