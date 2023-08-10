With families feeling the squeeze this summer, we’ve come up with a list of fifty free or cheap days out – costing under £20 for two adults and two children.
We'd love to hear your tips for thrifty days out this summer too – please email any suggestions to [email protected]
1. London museums – A family day out in London for less than £20? Surely not. Avoid the sadly prohibitive cost of an overland train by driving to an outer tube station (our favourite is Southfields) and get the tube to South Kensington. Kids ride free on the tube and adult fares are just £3 for a single journey (tap your card or phone on the Oyster pads). Once at ‘South Ken’, visit the Science Museum, Natural History Museum or V&A. Or take the short walk to Tate Britain and enjoy the works of Britain’s finest artists. All are free to visit. Take a packed lunch and enjoy the delightful scenery of neighbouring Hyde Park. Parking on-street near Southfields is free on Sundays. Tube tickets start from £3 for a single journey.
2. Fired Frog Pottery, Woking – Find your inner artist and paint your own masterpiece at Woking’s Fired Frog Pottery. This little shop in Hermitage Road, St John’s, is bursting with creativity and offers a relaxed and friendly atmosphere for all. A two-hour studio session costs £4, plus the cost of ceramics (from £10). Web: http://www.ceramicscafe.com/
3. Victoria Place Woodland Wonderland – Join Victoria Place’s enchanted friends this summer for free ‘Woodland Wonderland’ family fun. A whole host of free woodland-themed activities will be running to enliven the centre both inside and out until August 26. Families are challenged to help find Woking’s woodland friends around the centre with a free woodland trail, which can be picked up in the entrance to The Peacocks. Once complete families can submit their trail to enter the weekly prize draw.
4. Treasure Trails, various locations – Fancy becoming an explorer for the day? Download a Treasure Trail map (or order a printed version) and go snooping for clues around locations including Woking (Town and Canal, or Town and Horsell Common), Weybridge, Guildford, Godalming, Windsor and many more. Trails are designed for ages six and up, and are suitable for the whole family – combining local history and scenic views. Trails take around two hours and cost £9.99 at www.treasuretrails.co.uk
5. Woking Leisure Centre – Ride the lazy river, take on the flumes or just have a splash at one of Surrey’s best known water parks, Leisure Lagoon (standard ticket £6.90, three years and under £1.60), or tire the kids out by chucking them in the soft-play (children under four £4.70, aged four to 11 £6.60), or for older kids an Inflatazone family session (child aged four to 13 £7.70). Find out more at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/woking-leisure-centre/
6. Frensham Great Pond, Frensham – The Great Pond itself may be off limits at the moment because of high levels of harmful algae in the water – but visitors can still enjoy the small sandy beach and peaceful surroundings. Stretch the legs and take a walk around the common to enjoy the bustling wildlife and stop off for a coffee or ice cream at the Snack Shop, located by the car park. Parking free for National Trust members, £6.50 all-day parking Monday to Sunday for everyone else.
7. Dapdune Wharf, Guildford – Enjoy the scenery by the River Wey at Dapdune Wharf. There are plenty of activities on offer this summer, including the Summer of Play, running from August 1 to 31, from 11am to 5pm every day. There is something for everyone with an array of sporty games including badminton, mini golf and frisbee, as well as arty workshops and creative theatre for all ages. There is also an opportunity to try your hand at canoeing and paddle boarding on August 18 and 25, provided by Surrey Outdoor Learning and Development. Parking free for National Trust members, otherwise £8 all-day parking Monday to Sunday. Canoeing and paddleboarding sessions cost £7.50.
8. Dinos Rock at The Friary, Guildford – Embark on a prehistoric journey with the Friary’s latest guests: the dinosaurs. Lifelike models of these creatures will be scattered throughout the centre and free fact sheets available to download or grab in-centre, challenging kids to discover more about each dino and learn some new facts along the way! Running up until September 3, this event is completely free.
9. Chertsey Museum, Chertsey – With extensive collections displaying intricate histories of Runnymede, local artwork and archaeology, as well as various family-friendly events this summer, Chertsey Museum is worth the trip. Summer holiday activities are running throughout August, with creative crafts such as decorating teacups and making fans and kaleidoscopes, all at a low cost, varying between £2 and £4.50 per child. Web: https://chertseymuseum.org/
10. Cycling at Riverside Park, Guildford –Simply taking a ride into 30 acres worth of nature reserve is all one could ask for in terms of a peaceful day out, right? Riverside Park is located on the north eastern outskirts of Guildford town – home to a lake which supports a diverse range of species , particularly birds. Parking is located at the end of Bowers Lane which also happens to be the start of the cycle path through Thorney Wood. Once you have cycled into the reserve there will be a multitude of paths to choose from.
11. Alice Holt Forest, Farnham – Spend a day in the forest at Alice Holt. Children can play freely in the multiple play areas on site, with perfect fields for picnicking. Looking for a more active day? The trails have you covered, with the website (https://www.forestryengland.uk/alice-holt-forest) detailing all the free trail routes available for both walkers and cyclists. Bring a picnic and finish your day in the sun! Free entry, parking starts at £3 for an hour or £12 for the whole day.
12. Geocaching – Join the nation’s biggest treasure hunt this summer with geocaching. Download the free app or sign up for free online and start exploring your local geocaching points in your local area. Bring some unused toys along with you and trade them out at all the points you find! This activity is sure to keep your children entertained during and after the day out! Sign up is free, all routes tend to be walkable.
13. Hobbycraft craft sessions – Hobbycraft has all your creative needs covered this summer with their skill-building activities sessions running throughout the summer holidays. Simply look online at their website for sessions and book ahead. Sessions start from keyring making to making your own pen pot. Sessions from £5 to £8 per child. Web: https://classbento.co.uk/videos/special/hobbycraft-workshops.mp4?v=1
14. Woking Library – There is a wealth of fun to be had at Woking Library this summer, from rhymetime and storytime, to reading groups, and other exciting activities. These include craft workshops, dance classes, wildlife foundation workshops, and more, suitable for various age groups. Booking may be required for some events. See the Woking Library website.
15. Dinton Adventure Golf, Wokingham – We’ll be honest, we struggled to find a crazy golf course for less than £20. But Dinton Adventure Golf ticks the box – just! Offering 18 holes, all following a wildlife theme, the course is a certain adventure. Adults and children are certain to be challenged as the course poses a series of obstacles before reaching the finish. Prices start from £14.85 for three players or £19.80 for four players. Web: https://www.dintonadventuregolf.co.uk/
16. Garden camping – Fancy an activity that means you don’t even have to leave the house this summer? Why not try garden camping? Move your mattress and bedding into a tent and spend the night as though you’re camping in the wilderness. Complete the night with marshmallows or s’mores, before spending the night under the stars.
17. West Wittering, East Sussex – Spend the day at The Times’ newly proclaimed best beach in the south east and feel as though you have escaped to a tropical paradise (British weather permitting). Simply bring along a beach picnic and the only cost you’ll have to pay is parking. The sea as well as lagoons are sure to leave you spoilt for choice of where to swim! Free entry on to the beach. Parking prices start from £9.30 when you pre-book online at https://www.westwitteringestate.co.uk/
18. Frimley Lodge Park, Frimley – Spend the day more locally at Frimley Lodge Park and enjoy what the park has to offer for free! Boasting two parks for children to explore, alongside numerous trails suitable for anyone and everyone: plan ahead by looking at their trail maps online. You will be delighted to find a miniature railway within the park which you can also take a journey on. Parking and entry are free. Rides on the railway start from £1.50 for a single journey or £12 for ten rides.
19. The Lightbox, Woking – Visit the Lightbox Gallery and Museum in Woking for a fun-filled family day out. Alongside the wide range of exhibitions available and café offering delicious drinks and bites, there are lots of games and activities suitable for all the family on offer this summer. Free entry. Web: https://www.thelightbox.org.uk/
20. Waverley Abbey, Farnham – Wander around the impressive remains of the first Cistercian monastery founded in Britain this summer and explore all that Waverley Abbey has to offer. Including the remains of a vaulted refectory and stunning abbey grounds, the site has also been used in recent years for large feature films, most famously, Elizabeth and Into the Woods. Bring the whole family (dog included!) and experience the history of this wonderful site. Entry is free during daylight hours and bring along a picnic to enjoy in the beautiful grounds.
21. Farnham Castle, Farnham – Overlooking Farnham, the castle, which was founded in 1138 by Henry of Blois, offers many attractions to all visitors. Take a tour of the keep, the very centre of the castle which boasts marvellous views over Farnham and surrounding areas, as well as the exhibition room, which offers a wide history of the 900 years of the castle. Entry to both is free. Afterwards, take a stroll through the neighbouring Farnham Park, and find a sunny spot to sit down with a picnic with the whole family. Free entry to the keep and the exhibition.
22. Box Hill, Mickleham – One of the most popular areas for hikers and ramblers in Surrey, Box Hill is a great spot to take kids this summer. With various trails, ranging between two and eight miles, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a quick walk in the fresh air, or an all-day event. There is also plenty to keep the kids entertained, with natural play trails, den building, tree climbing, stepping stones and much more. Take a picnic with you and enjoy lunch looking over the Surrey Hills or grab a bite in the Visitor’s Centre Café. Free entry.
23. F for Farnham Haunted Audio Walk – Are you a fan of the spooky and unnatural? Take a 90-minute walk around Farnham, Surrey’s most haunted town, and listen to the voices of the past and the stories of the scary happenings that have taken place there. Simply download the Farnham Town Council’s Trails app to access the audio, and discover a new, ghostly history of the town. It’s suitable for older children and the app is free to download.
26. Explore Bushy Park, Richmond – It could take you a whole day to discover Bushy Park and all it has to offer. Here you will see many deer roaming around with lovely walks, a woodland garden, streams, ponds for you to enjoy as well as a lovely playground and sand pit for the kids.
27. Fun Time Thursdays Guildford – Running from August 10 to 31, your kids can find a new activity in Guildford each Thursday. From mandala bracelets and dinosaurs to circus and crafts – there’s something for everyone , and it’s completely free! For more information on each event check out the following website: https://www.experienceguildford.com/fun-time-thursday/
28. Hayling Island, Hampshire – Sunny summer’s day? Why not head down to Hayling Island with the kids to enjoy a day on the beach? Stretching over three miles, and with a mixture of sand and shingle, find a comfy spot on the beach and set up camp for a day of swimming, building sandcastles and relaxing. Bring your own beach picnic or head up to the shops and cafes to top up on snacks for the day ahead. Free entry. Parking starts at £3 per day.
29. Mercedes-Benz World, Weybridge – There is lots to see at Mercedes-Benz World this summer, with a vast variety of attractions and display to delight. With Formula 1 racing screenings, simulators and over three floors of exhibits, you can spend the entire day here! Bring your own packed lunch or enjoy the Recharge Café on the ground floor. Free entry and parking. Fees may apply on selected driving experiences.
30. Grays Farm, Wokingham – What’s better than coming home with a punnet of fresh fruit you have picked yourself? Grays Farm’s pick your own is now open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Crops currently available include strawberries, raspberries, black and red currants, broad, French and runner beans, beetroot, marrows and courgettes, cabbage, spinach, onions, calabrese, broccoli, sweetcorn, new potatoes and rhubarb. There is no entry charge, just pay for what you pick, and there is also a play area, picnic areas and farm trail to enjoy. See: http://www.graysfarm.co.uk/
31. Victoria Place Family Trail – Take part in the free Family Trail at Victoria Place and discover everything Woking has on offer. As well as the shops, there is plenty to keep you entertained including movies at the Nova Cinema, New Victoria Theatre shows and free kids’ play activities. Plus, after a visit to Victoria Place there is amazing art and curiosities to be discovered around Woking. Either pick up your trail guide in the centre or download at https://vpwoking.co.uk/news/enjoy-our-free-family-trail
32. Haslemere Educational Museum – Not only can you venture into the world of living and natural history at Haslemere museum but now, for the summer, two exhibitions have opened where you can delve into British wildlife and Haslemere’s own observations from when the establishment was founded. Visitors will also be encouraged to explore the wildlife within the museum’s own gardens. Both exhibitions are on until the second of September. Free entry – although giving a donation is advised.
33. Winkworth Arboretum – Competitive when it comes to games? Especially when it’s with your family and friends? The National Trust’s Summer of Play will test your abilities with recreations such as giant Jenga and lawn darts. Using a Winkworth Winners scorecard, you can discover which member of the group is the champion after a day’s worth of exploring the site and playing each round. A family ticket with one adult costs £18.
34. Virginia Water – Enjoy a picnic near the lake and then take a stroll around the beautiful landscaped grounds including the cascade, ruins and the totem pole.
35. Southwood Country Park And Cafe, Farnborough – This central hub in the middle of 57 hectares of green space is the perfect activity for any family wanting a chilled-out day including an incentive for the kids. The Southwood Cafe itself has a park which you can see from the comfort of an indoor or outdoor seating area. There is an open shower station especially for mucky pups (dogs, that is!). A car park is available right next to the hub. Free entry.
36. Painshill Park, Cobham – Take a trip back in time to 18th-century England where, taking a stroll around the Serpentine lake, you can immerse yourself not only with the beautiful landscape but the varying architectural style of each building. With dogs welcome (on short leads) and plenty of wildflower meadows for play, this park is filled with gems even without its most obvious feature: the crystal grotto. With over 10,000 crystals filling its walls this sanctuary reflects light off the lake’s waters – just one of the beautiful photo opportunities of Painshill. Tickets (when booking online) are free for under-fives with adult tickets costing £10.
37. Guildford Castle and keep – With stunning views of Guildford and the surrounding area, this castle is famous for its vibrant floral displays. As it is just off the central shopping area, your trip may be convenient for picking up a thing or two in central Guildford itself – or perhaps just simply sticking to the land’s enrapturing character. Hosting band concerts and featuring a bowls green and life-sized Alice Through The Looking Glass statue. Grounds are free entry, but a family ticket for the castle keep is £11.40.
38. Dinton Pastures Country Park – Situated in the heart of Wokingham, this site of woodland, meadow and lakes is the perfect family getaway from home life. Featuring multiple trails the park is open 365 days and features and activity centres where families can choose to hire out kayaks, stand up paddleboards or dinghies. Free entry to the country park and its trails – one double kayak fitting two adults and a small child between them costs £17 to hire for 30 minutes.
39. Guildford Museum – Apart from visiting the museum’s collections itself, distract yourself while trying out a water-themed craft activity at the Guildford Museum this summer. On August 18, from 10.30am to 11.15am you and your kids can immerse yourselves in a story followed by either dragonfly or fish craft. Suitable for over-twos on a first-come, first-served basis.
40. Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Petersfield – Whether you’re after a low-cost activity for little ones, a refreshing drink with a view in the café or a unique art exploration in the great outdoors, QECP has it covered. A full day’s parking is £6. Find out what’s on offer at: https://www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryparks/qecp