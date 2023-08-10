1. London museums – A family day out in London for less than £20? Surely not. Avoid the sadly prohibitive cost of an overland train by driving to an outer tube station (our favourite is Southfields) and get the tube to South Kensington. Kids ride free on the tube and adult fares are just £3 for a single journey (tap your card or phone on the Oyster pads). Once at ‘South Ken’, visit the Science Museum, Natural History Museum or V&A. Or take the short walk to Tate Britain and enjoy the works of Britain’s finest artists. All are free to visit. Take a packed lunch and enjoy the delightful scenery of neighbouring Hyde Park. Parking on-street near Southfields is free on Sundays. Tube tickets start from £3 for a single journey.