Brian and Nicole Ansari Cox will be in conversation at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on Sunday, 26 January (2pm).
Award-winning actor and star of Succession Brian Cox will be alongside his wife, award-winning actor-vist Nicole Ansari Cox for an intimate “in conversation” afternoon in support of the theatre’s Play Your Part Campaign.
Brian is a veteran of the London stage, winning two Olivier Awards for best actor for his performances in Titus Andronicus for the RSC and Rat in the Skull (Royal Court).
He has appeared in numerous films, including The Long Kiss Goodnight, Braveheart, The Boxer, Wes Anderson's Rushmore, X-MEN 2, Troy, The Bourne trilogy and many more.
Nicole Ansari Cox is an internationally working actor, director, writer and producer of TV, film and theatre, using her platform to raise awareness for climate change and human rights abuses.
This will be a day to remember as the pair share stories about their careers and life together, having recently toured together in The Score, which transfers to the West End in 2025.
Play Your Part will transform the theatre and develop the iconic and much-loved building into a cultural community hub with theatre at its core.
Radically improving accessibility and creating new multi-purpose spaces for the wider community and artistic benefit, the programme will ensure it is able to meet the needs of the communities of Surrey for the next 50 years.
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/brian-cox-nicole-ansari-cox.
Alternatively, contact the box office on 01483 440000 (Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm).
Tickets are priced at £30; access ticket £25; access essential companion is free.
Meet and greet tickets £75; meet and greet access ticket £70; meet and greet access essential companion £70.