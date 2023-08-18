ST PETER’S Church in Old Woking is hosting An Evening with Emily Bollon and MbM Contemporary Gospel Choir this evening (Friday, August 18).
Entrance is free and the performance begins at 7.30pm, with refreshments served during the interval.
Founded and led by multi-award-winning choir director and businesswoman Emily Bollon, MbM Contemporary Gospel Choir enjoy learning and performing songs with a rich lyrical content: songs of faith, hope and love.
The choirs, based in Woking, Merrow, Guildford and at home (wherever you are in the world!), are inclusive and vibrant communities who deliver uplifting and engaging performances.
As an award-winning songwriter, Emily’s original work has been sung and performed by choirs for many years – even raising thousands of pounds for charity.